Introducing the 2016 CADILLAC ESCALADE! It delivers style and power in a single package! All of the following features are included: blind spot sensor, adjustable pedals, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Security System
- Active Handling
- Power Brakes
- Onstar
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Power-Assist Disc Brakes
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off
- Traction Control System
- Child-Safety Locks
- DUAL AIRBAG
- SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Sunroof
- POWER SEAT
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Dual Climate Control
- Climate Control
- Rear Air & Heat
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- tilt steering
- Courtesy Lights
- Map Lights
- remote start
- Intermittent Wipers
- Console
- Rain sensor wipers
- Remote Trunk Release
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Convenience Lighting Pkg
- Cup Holder
- Heated Outside Mirrors
- Tow Hitch Receiver
- Door Map Pockets
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Split Folding Rear Seats
- Leather Interior
- Memory Seats
- VENTILATED SEATS
- Power Adjustable Seat
- Reclining Seats
- Bench Seating
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Window Wiper
- Running Boards
- Xenon Headlights
- tinted windows
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Odometer
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Satellite Radio
- Digital clock
- Bose Sound System
- Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
- Powertrain
-
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- rear window defogger
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
-
- Leather Wrap Wheel
- Wood Trim Interior
- Additional Features
-
- Premium Audio
- All Equipped
- Backup Sensor
- Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
- Auto Dimming Mirrors
- Anti-Starter
- Brush Guard
- Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
- Navigation System
- Flare Side
- Fully loaded
- Rear View Camera
- Flood lights
- Adjustable Pedals
- Hill Ascent Control
- Captains Chairs
- Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
- Center Arm Rest
- Electronic Compass
- Inside Hood Release
- Auxiliary 12v Outlet
- Custom Conversion
- Analog Gauges
- On-Glass Antenna
- Driver Side Airbag
