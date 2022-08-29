Menu
2016 Cadillac SRX

128,171 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

2016 Cadillac SRX

2016 Cadillac SRX

Luxury - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2016 Cadillac SRX

Luxury - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,171KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9217405
  • Stock #: L0968
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE37GS580968

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Park Assist, Remote Start, Rear Camera

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Cadillacs SRX is an avant-garde alternative in a segment full of sameness. This 2016 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Langley.

With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complemented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 128,171 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our SRX's trim level is Luxury. The Luxury trim adds to the refinement of this SRX while still being a good value. It comes with leather seats that are heated in front, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, Bose premium audio, remote start, a rear vision camera, a power liftgate, UltraView power sunroof, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

