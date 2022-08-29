$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac SRX
2016 Cadillac SRX
Luxury - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
128,171KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9217405
- Stock #: L0968
- VIN: 3GYFNEE37GS580968
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Cadillacs SRX is an avant-garde alternative in a segment full of sameness. This 2016 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Langley.
With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complemented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 128,171 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our SRX's trim level is Luxury. The Luxury trim adds to the refinement of this SRX while still being a good value. It comes with leather seats that are heated in front, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, Bose premium audio, remote start, a rear vision camera, a power liftgate, UltraView power sunroof, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and more.
https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
