2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew 4WD Z71 REAR CAMERA LOADED ONLY 8200KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,198KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4812255
  • Stock #: 195280
  • VIN: 1GCGTDE30G1195280
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck still has less than 10,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Chevrolet are offered, including: power front seats, a rear step bumper, and power windows. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
  • Off-Road Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Bose Sound System
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • rear window defogger
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • Step Bumper
  • Bed Rails
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • On-Glass Antenna
  • Driver Side Airbag

Send A Message