$99,850+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 Conv w/3LZ 650HP *Carbon Trim, ACS Body Kit*
Location
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Adrenalin Red Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 14,349 KM
Vehicle Description
This Z06 Is a Must See… One Owner Local Langey Car with No Accidents… Full-Service Records and Documented Binder Included. Previous Owner Was Meticulous… Perfect for a Private Collection
C7 Z06 Convertible 3LZ Package-14,349 KMS
Garage Stored and Covered 7 Months/Year.
Ceramic Pro Coated and Update Annually-All Receipts.
Never Driven in Rain. Never driven over 75 MPH.
3LZ - PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP * AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION * FRONT VISION CAMERA WITH PERFORMANCE DATA AND VIDEO RECORDER * FRONT SPORT BUCKET SEATS, HEATED/VENTED WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES * POWER ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR AND SIDE BOLSTERS * CUSTOM LEATHER WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE * SUEDED MICROFIBER-WRAPPED UPPER INTERIOR TRIM * MEMORY PACKAGE (SEAT, MIRRORS & TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL) * ADVANCED THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM * BOSE(R) PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTEM W/SURROUND AMPLIFIER * FRONT CURB VIEW CAMERA * UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE * AUTO DIMMING ISRV MIRROR AND DRIVER SIDE EXTERIOR MIRROR * CARGO NET
CHROME BADGE PACKAGE
SUEDE CUSTOM INTERIOR TRIM PKG
PEARL NICKEL-PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
RED BRAKE CALIPERS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD)
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, INCLUDES REMOTE VEHICLE START
TOP COLOUR – BLACK
INTERIOR TRIM-TORCH RED
BASIC
- Black Exterior with Carbon Flash Trim. Black Soft top.
- 3LZ Interior Trim Package-Adrenalin Red
- Full Load Level 3 Interior Features
- ACS Carbon Flash Stage Three Aero-Splitter Side-Skirts Winglets Rear Spoiler
- AFE Cold Air Intake
- Hawk Ceramic Brake Pads
All Original Documentation. All Receipts For Oil Changes, Ceramic ETC.
Allocation and Purchase From Cartier Burnaby. All Oil Changes Done At Barnes Wheaton South Surrey
ADD ONS
- ACS Splitter Under Panel with Scrape Guard
- ACS Rear Diffuser And Extensions
- ACS Carbon Flash Badge Package
- ACS Mud Guards
- AXS Jack Pucks Installed
- ACS Rear Scoop Covers.
$895 Doc Fee
Vehicle Features
