2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>This Z06 Is a Must See… One Owner Local Langey Car with No Accidents… Full-Service Records and Documented Binder Included. Previous Owner Was Meticulous… Perfect for a Private Collection</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>C7 Z06 Convertible 3LZ Package-14,349 KMS</p><p class=MsoNormal> Garage Stored and Covered 7 Months/Year.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Ceramic Pro Coated and Update Annually-All Receipts.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Never Driven in Rain. Never driven over 75 MPH.</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>3LZ - PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP * AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION * FRONT VISION CAMERA WITH PERFORMANCE DATA AND VIDEO RECORDER * FRONT SPORT BUCKET SEATS, HEATED/VENTED WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES * POWER ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR AND SIDE BOLSTERS * CUSTOM LEATHER WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE * SUEDED MICROFIBER-WRAPPED UPPER INTERIOR TRIM * MEMORY PACKAGE (SEAT, MIRRORS & TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL) * ADVANCED THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM * BOSE(R) PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTEM W/SURROUND AMPLIFIER * FRONT CURB VIEW CAMERA * UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE * AUTO DIMMING ISRV MIRROR AND DRIVER SIDE EXTERIOR MIRROR * CARGO NET</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>CHROME BADGE PACKAGE</p><p class=MsoNormal>SUEDE CUSTOM INTERIOR TRIM PKG</p><p class=MsoNormal>PEARL NICKEL-PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS</p><p class=MsoNormal>RED BRAKE CALIPERS</p><p class=MsoNormal>HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD)</p><p class=MsoNormal>PERFORMANCE EXHAUST</p><p class=MsoNormal>8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, INCLUDES REMOTE VEHICLE START</p><p class=MsoNormal>TOP COLOUR – BLACK</p><p class=MsoNormal>INTERIOR TRIM-TORCH RED</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal> BASIC</p><ol style=margin-top: 0cm; start=1 type=1><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>Black Exterior with Carbon Flash Trim. Black Soft top.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>3LZ Interior Trim Package-Adrenalin Red</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>Full Load Level 3 Interior Features</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>ACS Carbon Flash Stage Three Aero-Splitter Side-Skirts Winglets Rear Spoiler</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>AFE Cold Air Intake</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>Hawk Ceramic Brake Pads</li></ol><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>All Original Documentation. All Receipts For Oil Changes, Ceramic ETC.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Allocation and Purchase From Cartier Burnaby. All Oil Changes Done At Barnes Wheaton South Surrey</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal> ADD ONS</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><ol style=margin-top: 0cm; start=1 type=1><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>ACS Splitter Under Panel with Scrape Guard</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>ACS Rear Diffuser And Extensions</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>ACS Carbon Flash Badge Package</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>ACS  Mud Guards</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>AXS Jack Pucks Installed</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>ACS Rear Scoop Covers.</li></ol><p> </p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;> </p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;> </p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>$895 Doc Fee</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;> </p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;> </p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>Langley BC</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>V3A 4E2</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;> </p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>VSA Dealer # 31259</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

14,349 KM

Details Description Features

$99,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 Conv w/3LZ 650HP *Carbon Trim, ACS Body Kit*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 Conv w/3LZ 650HP *Carbon Trim, ACS Body Kit*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

  1. 1716139195
  2. 1716139195
  3. 1716139195
  4. 1716139195
  5. 1716139195
  6. 1716139274
  7. 1716139280
  8. 1716139280
  9. 1716139280
  10. 1716139279
  11. 1716139279
  12. 1716139279
  13. 1716139280
  14. 1716139280
  15. 1716139280
  16. 1716139279
  17. 1716139280
  18. 1716139278
  19. 1716139280
  20. 1716139279
  21. 1716139272
  22. 1716139277
  23. 1716139274
  24. 1716139279
  25. 1716139278
  26. 1716139278
  27. 1716139280
  28. 1716139303
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
14,349KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YU3D61G5610289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Adrenalin Red Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 14,349 KM

Vehicle Description

This Z06 Is a Must See… One Owner Local Langey Car with No Accidents… Full-Service Records and Documented Binder Included. Previous Owner Was Meticulous… Perfect for a Private Collection

 

C7 Z06 Convertible 3LZ Package-14,349 KMS

 Garage Stored and Covered 7 Months/Year.

Ceramic Pro Coated and Update Annually-All Receipts.

Never Driven in Rain. Never driven over 75 MPH.

 

3LZ - PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP * AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION * FRONT VISION CAMERA WITH PERFORMANCE DATA AND VIDEO RECORDER * FRONT SPORT BUCKET SEATS, HEATED/VENTED WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES * POWER ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR AND SIDE BOLSTERS * CUSTOM LEATHER WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE * SUEDED MICROFIBER-WRAPPED UPPER INTERIOR TRIM * MEMORY PACKAGE (SEAT, MIRRORS & TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL) * ADVANCED THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM * BOSE(R) PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTEM W/SURROUND AMPLIFIER * FRONT CURB VIEW CAMERA * UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE * AUTO DIMMING ISRV MIRROR AND DRIVER SIDE EXTERIOR MIRROR * CARGO NET

 

CHROME BADGE PACKAGE

SUEDE CUSTOM INTERIOR TRIM PKG

PEARL NICKEL-PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS

RED BRAKE CALIPERS

HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD)

PERFORMANCE EXHAUST

8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, INCLUDES REMOTE VEHICLE START

TOP COLOUR – BLACK

INTERIOR TRIM-TORCH RED

 

 BASIC

  1. Black Exterior with Carbon Flash Trim. Black Soft top.
  2. 3LZ Interior Trim Package-Adrenalin Red
  3. Full Load Level 3 Interior Features
  4. ACS Carbon Flash Stage Three Aero-Splitter Side-Skirts Winglets Rear Spoiler
  5. AFE Cold Air Intake
  6. Hawk Ceramic Brake Pads

 

All Original Documentation. All Receipts For Oil Changes, Ceramic ETC.

Allocation and Purchase From Cartier Burnaby. All Oil Changes Done At Barnes Wheaton South Surrey

 

 ADD ONS

 

  1. ACS Splitter Under Panel with Scrape Guard
  2. ACS Rear Diffuser And Extensions
  3. ACS Carbon Flash Badge Package
  4. ACS  Mud Guards
  5. AXS Jack Pucks Installed
  6. ACS Rear Scoop Covers.

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

$895 Doc Fee

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoworld

Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Conv w/3LZ 650HP *Carbon Trim, ACS Body Kit* for sale in Langley, BC
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Conv w/3LZ 650HP *Carbon Trim, ACS Body Kit* 14,349 KM $99,850 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 3500 MEGA CAB LARAMIE DRW 4WD *AISIN HD, 5TH WHEEL PKG* for sale in Langley, BC
2016 RAM 3500 MEGA CAB LARAMIE DRW 4WD *AISIN HD, 5TH WHEEL PKG* 139,857 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 4WD Double Cab *5.3L, Power Group, Tool Bo for sale in Langley, BC
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 4WD Double Cab *5.3L, Power Group, Tool Bo 118,982 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$99,850

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Corvette