2016 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
79,286KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8357829
- Stock #: LA3538
- VIN: 1G1JC6SH5G4143538
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,286 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Sonic is a sporty, compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. This 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Langley.
When it comes to safety, the Chevrolet Sonic has quite the track record. The 2016 Sonic received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for Safety from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the 2015 Sonic was named a 2015 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). Plus it is also the first and only car in its class to offer 10 standard airbags.This sedan has 79,286 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sonic's trim level is LT. A trim level above the LS, this 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT comes with a 7 inch touch screen, Chevy MyLink with bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM and a 6 speaker sound system. Additionally, this LT also comes with deluxe cloth seats, heated front seats, cruise control, power windows, air conditioning and even a rear vision camera!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes.
