2016 Chevrolet Suburban
LT Luxury, Nav, Sunroof, Leather, Only 38,200 Kms!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9064762
- Stock #: B3814(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GNSKHKC0GR451726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 38,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Absolutely Immaculate!! One Owner, Local Nanaimo, Fully Loaded Suburban with Only 38,111 Kms and No Accident Claims!! Service History On File..
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with the Luxury Package and Enhanced Driver Alert Package, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Leather Interior, Heated Front and Middle Row Seats, 3rd Row Power Folding Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Remote Start, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Bose Sound, 4G Lite WiFi, Wireless Charging, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Trailering Package, Auto Locking Rear Diff, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Pedals, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Running Boards, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels with Near New All Weather Tires and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 38,111 Kms..
Priced at Only $54,900.00.. Must See!! No Luxury Tax!!
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
Vehicle Features
