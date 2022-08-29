Menu
2016 Chevrolet Suburban

38,111 KM

Details Description Features

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

LT Luxury, Nav, Sunroof, Leather, Only 38,200 Kms!

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

LT Luxury, Nav, Sunroof, Leather, Only 38,200 Kms!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

38,111KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9064762
  • Stock #: B3814(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GNSKHKC0GR451726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 38,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely Immaculate!! One Owner, Local Nanaimo, Fully Loaded Suburban with Only 38,111 Kms and No Accident Claims!! Service History On File..

 

2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with the Luxury Package and Enhanced Driver Alert Package, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Leather Interior, Heated Front and Middle Row Seats, 3rd Row Power Folding Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Remote Start, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Bose Sound, 4G Lite WiFi, Wireless Charging, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Trailering Package, Auto Locking Rear Diff, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Pedals, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Running Boards, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels with Near New All Weather Tires and So Much More.. 

 

Warranty Available.. Only 38,111 Kms..

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $54,900.00.. Must See!! No Luxury Tax!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:  

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3814.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

