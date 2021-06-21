2016 Chrysler 200

+ taxes & licensing
This Chrysler 200 boasts a Flexible V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 8" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Nexen Brand Tires, Tires: 235/40R19XL BSW AS, HD 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes, VELVET RED PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio.* This Chrysler 200 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5) , TIRES: 235/40R19XL BSW AS, SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, Harman Radio Manufacturer, 8.4" Touchscreen, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, GPS Antenna Input, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: GVWR: 2,148 kgs (4,737 lbs), HD 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes, COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning & Heat Ducts, Remote Start System, Front & Rear Air Vents, Humidity Sensor, Heated Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED HEAT/VENTILATED SPORT SEAT -inc: 6-Way Power Passenger Adjuster Seat, Leather Bolsters w/Perforated Leather Inserts, Front Ventilated Seats, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Geo Tech Hydrographic Interior Accents, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 to claim your Chrysler 200!
