Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chrysler 200

66,666 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 200

S

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7440356
  • Stock #: CA21034A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,666 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chrysler 200 boasts a Flexible V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 8" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Nexen Brand Tires, Tires: 235/40R19XL BSW AS, HD 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes, VELVET RED PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio.* This Chrysler 200 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5) , TIRES: 235/40R19XL BSW AS, SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, Harman Radio Manufacturer, 8.4" Touchscreen, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, GPS Antenna Input, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: GVWR: 2,148 kgs (4,737 lbs), HD 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes, COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning & Heat Ducts, Remote Start System, Front & Rear Air Vents, Humidity Sensor, Heated Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED HEAT/VENTILATED SPORT SEAT -inc: 6-Way Power Passenger Adjuster Seat, Leather Bolsters w/Perforated Leather Inserts, Front Ventilated Seats, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Geo Tech Hydrographic Interior Accents, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 to claim your Chrysler 200!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Velvet Red Pearl
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio
Tires: 235/40R19XL BSW AS
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning & Heat Ducts Remote Start System Front & Rear Air Vents Humidity Sensor Heated Steering Wheel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
BLACK LEATHER-FACED HEAT/VENTILATED SPORT SEAT -inc: 6-Way Power Passenger Adjuster Seat Leather Bolsters w/Perforated Leather Inserts Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Geo Tech Hydrographic Interior Accents
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display Harman Radio Manufacturer 8.4" Touchscreen Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details GPS Antenna Input
WHEELS: 19" X 8" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Nexen Brand Tires Tires: 235/40R19XL BSW AS HD 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes
SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: GVWR: 2 148 kgs (4 737 lbs) HD 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Toyota

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 156,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Venza
 188,000 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE
 82,000 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Email Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory