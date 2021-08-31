Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Challenger

35,945 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 475HP SRT 392, Nav, Sunroof, Immaculate!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 475HP SRT 392, Nav, Sunroof, Immaculate!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,945KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7842207
  • Stock #: B3681(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ7GH314857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Immaculate!! Local B.C. Sports Car with Only 35,945 Kms.!! 

 

2016 Dodge Challenger SCAT PACK, 475HP 6.4L 392 SRT Hemi V8, 8 Speed Automatic with Tap Shifters, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, 9 Speakers with Sub and Amp, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry, Power Seat, Heated Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Reverse Camera and Rear Sensors, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Black Leather Seats with Red Cloth Inserts, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, 20 Inch Lightweight Forged Aluminum Wheels and So Much More.. 

 

Warranty Available.. Only 35,945 Kms.

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $49,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..  

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays).. 

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3681.. 

Dealer# 31138

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 50,591 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX-...
 121,296 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge Limit...
 101,550 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory