2016 Dodge Challenger
SRT 392 - Navigation - Leather Seats
92,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9583408
- Stock #: L4885
- VIN: 2C3CDZDJ3GH184885
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Challenger blends retro styling with modern technology in an exciting package. This 2016 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to diehards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This coupe has 92,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Challenger's trim level is SRT 392. This Challenger SRT 392 gives you incredible performance without sacrificing comfort and convenience. It comes with Brembo brakes, performance steering, high-performance suspension, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated, flat-bottom steering wheel, a Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, harman/kardon 18-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZDJ3GH184885.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
