2016 Dodge Challenger

8,474 KM

Details Description Features

$79,995

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat 6.2L SuperCharged 707Hp *Nav, Back Up

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat 6.2L SuperCharged 707Hp *Nav, Back Up

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

8,474KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9979460
  • Stock #: RC1336
  • VIN: 2C3CDZC95GH283604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black Laguna Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 8,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 6.2L SuperCharged 707Hp! This sports car is packed with performance and power along with a variety of features like Navigation and Preferred Pkg 26R. This is a vehicle you definitely do not want to miss out on!

2016 Dodge Challenger 2dr Cpe SRT Hellcat has tons of features including...

  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Rear Parking Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System
  • Keyless Entry
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Front Seats
  • Lumbar Support
  • Dual-Zone AC
  • Automatic Temperature Control
  • Satellite Radio
  • Handsfree Communication
  • Bluetooth
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Windows
  • Harman/kardon Speaker System
  • Rear Heating
  • CD Player
  • USB Port
  • Power Mirrors
  • Tinted Glass
  • Rear Bench Seating
  • And so much more!

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

