2016 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat 6.2L SuperCharged 707Hp *Nav, Back Up
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9979460
- Stock #: RC1336
- VIN: 2C3CDZC95GH283604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black Laguna Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 8,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 6.2L SuperCharged 707Hp! This sports car is packed with performance and power along with a variety of features like Navigation and Preferred Pkg 26R. This is a vehicle you definitely do not want to miss out on!
2016 Dodge Challenger 2dr Cpe SRT Hellcat has tons of features including...
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Rear Parking Assist
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Front Seats
- Lumbar Support
- Dual-Zone AC
- Automatic Temperature Control
- Satellite Radio
- Handsfree Communication
- Bluetooth
- Cruise Control
- Power Windows
- Harman/kardon Speaker System
- Rear Heating
- CD Player
- USB Port
- Power Mirrors
- Tinted Glass
- Rear Bench Seating
- And so much more!
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
Vehicle Features
