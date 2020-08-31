Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,335 KM

$15,695

+ tax & licensing
Autoworld

604-510-7227

Crew

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

107,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5777022
  • Stock #: RT969
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3GR248545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 107,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Stow & Go. This is a Local Langley Van with No Accident and Locally Serviced.  Has Garmin Navigation, Second Row DVD Player, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Alloy Wheels, Remote Start System, Heated steering wheel  and much more….

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)

Billet Metallic $195

Customer Preferred Package 29K

Security Group $595

Remote start system

Security alarm

Power Convenience Group $1,500

Left power sliding door

Power liftgate

Right power sliding door

Driver Convenience Group $1,050

Bluetooth streaming audio

Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Remote USB port

Auto−dimming rearview mirror w/ mic.

Hands−free comm. with Bluetooth

Light & Storage Group $550

Overhead ambient surround lighting

Overhead storage bins

Single rear overhead console system

Sun visors with illum vanity mirrors

Universal garage door opener

Single DVD Entertainment Group $1,925

2nd−row o/h 9−inch VGA video screen

HDMI input jack

1−year SiriusXM subscription

115−volt auxiliary power outlet

Second row overhead DVD console

Radio 430 6.5−in touch AM/FM/CD/HDD

ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera

SiriusXM satellite radio

Video remote control

Wireless headphones

Radio 430N 6.5−in Touch/CD/HDD/NAV $475

Garmin Navigation

Park−Sense Rear Park Assist System $375

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

