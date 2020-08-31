+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Come check out this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Stow & Go. This is a Local Langley Van with No Accident and Locally Serviced. Has Garmin Navigation, Second Row DVD Player, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Alloy Wheels, Remote Start System, Heated steering wheel and much more….
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Billet Metallic $195
Customer Preferred Package 29K
Security Group $595
Remote start system
Security alarm
Power Convenience Group $1,500
Left power sliding door
Power liftgate
Right power sliding door
Driver Convenience Group $1,050
Bluetooth streaming audio
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Remote USB port
Auto−dimming rearview mirror w/ mic.
Hands−free comm. with Bluetooth
Light & Storage Group $550
Overhead ambient surround lighting
Overhead storage bins
Single rear overhead console system
Sun visors with illum vanity mirrors
Universal garage door opener
Single DVD Entertainment Group $1,925
2nd−row o/h 9−inch VGA video screen
HDMI input jack
1−year SiriusXM subscription
115−volt auxiliary power outlet
Second row overhead DVD console
Radio 430 6.5−in touch AM/FM/CD/HDD
ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera
SiriusXM satellite radio
Video remote control
Wireless headphones
Radio 430N 6.5−in Touch/CD/HDD/NAV $475
Garmin Navigation
Park−Sense Rear Park Assist System $375
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
