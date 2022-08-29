Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

125,382 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,382KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9326761
  • Stock #: 13UTNA76981
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5GR376981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET)
  • Interior Colour Leather-Faced w/ Perforated Inserts - LT Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 13UTNA76981
  • Mileage 125,382 KM

Vehicle Features

Granite Crystal (MET)
Leather-Faced w/ Perforated Inserts - LT Greystone / Black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2015 Smart fortwo BR...
 85,012 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Stinger GT
 32,407 KM
$42,500 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 72,150 KM
$48,500 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory