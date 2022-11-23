Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

106,847 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,847KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9411793
  • Stock #: Z1313B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR145606

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

According to Edmunds, the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today in Langley.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 106,847 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this practical minivan an outstanding value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, second-row bench seat and third-row Stow 'n Go split-folding seats, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4GR145606.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 106,847 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Trades...
 121,839 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 171,120 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

Call Dealer

778-780-XXXX

(click to show)

778-780-2405

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory