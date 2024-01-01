$1+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT 3.6 LEATHER NAVI DVD ENT 7-PASSANGER
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT 3.6 LEATHER NAVI DVD ENT 7-PASSANGER
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$1
+ taxes & licensing
109,893KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCCG9GT247575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,893 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
2016 Dodge Journey