2016 Dodge Journey

66,972 KM

Details Description Features

$14,488

+ tax & licensing
$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus 2.4L 5PASSANGER 67KM

2016 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus 2.4L 5PASSANGER 67KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

66,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6557820
  • Stock #: 13634
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB8GT233884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13634
  • Mileage 66,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive this home today! Introducing the 2016 Dodge Journey! A great vehicle and a great value! Top features include power windows, delay-off headlights, a tachometer, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Flare Side
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Removable-Roof Panel
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

