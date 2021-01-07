+ taxes & licensing
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Drive this home today! Introducing the 2016 Dodge Journey! A great vehicle and a great value! Top features include power windows, delay-off headlights, a tachometer, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
