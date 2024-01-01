2016 Ferrari 488 GTB

$279,900+ tax & licensing
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
Certified
$279,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ferrari
21,000 KMS
Nero Daytona
Stock #8010
This Ferrari 488 GTB comes to us in excellent condition with just under 21,000kms. Sporting a Nero Daytona Black exterior on a Nero Black and white leather interior, this Italian coupe has a touch of elegance. Optioned with Apple Carplay, Alluminio brake calipers, electric seats, carbon fibre wheel cups, fender shields, reverse camera and 20" forged diamond rims.
Powering this stallion is 3.9L V8 turbo engine producing 660 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed automated sequential transmission with manual mode.
This Ferrari has undergone a full service including an oil change and inspection and needs nothing but its new owner.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
