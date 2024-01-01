2016 Ferrari 488 GTB

Menu
2016 Ferrari
21,000 KMS
Nero Daytona
Stock #8010

This Ferrari 488 GTB comes to us in excellent condition with just under 21,000kms. Sporting a Nero Daytona Black exterior on a Nero Black and white leather interior, this Italian coupe has a touch of elegance. Optioned with Apple Carplay, Alluminio brake calipers, electric seats, carbon fibre wheel cups, fender shields, reverse camera and 20 forged diamond rims.

Powering this stallion is 3.9L V8 turbo engine producing 660 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed automated sequential transmission with manual mode.

This Ferrari has undergone a full service including an oil change and inspection and needs nothing but its new owner.

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
21,000KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

2016 Ferrari
21,000 KMS
Nero Daytona
Stock #8010

This Ferrari 488 GTB comes to us in excellent condition with just under 21,000kms. Sporting a Nero Daytona Black exterior on a Nero Black and white leather interior, this Italian coupe has a touch of elegance. Optioned with Apple Carplay, Alluminio brake calipers, electric seats, carbon fibre wheel cups, fender shields, reverse camera and 20" forged diamond rims.

Powering this stallion is 3.9L V8 turbo engine producing 660 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed automated sequential transmission with manual mode.

This Ferrari has undergone a full service including an oil change and inspection and needs nothing but its new owner.

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

