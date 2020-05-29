Menu
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SPORT

2016 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,185KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5048919
  • Stock #: X55510A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP8GBB79419
Exterior Colour
White Platinum Tri-Coat (MET)
Interior Colour
Perforated Leather - Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Here at Infiniti Langley we have a White 2016 Ford Edge Sport. This vehicle comes with comforts and conveniences Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back Up Camera, Moon Roof, Dual Climate Controls, Navigation, Air Conditioning for those warm days, Bluetooth for all your hands free needs, and more. To book a viewing, please contact OpenRoad Infiniti Langley.

Additional Features
  • 2 KEYS BOOKS

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

