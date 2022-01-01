Menu
2016 Ford Escape

76,546 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

4WD SE, Nav, Heated Seats, One Owner, Low Kms!

2016 Ford Escape

4WD SE, Nav, Heated Seats, One Owner, Low Kms!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

76,546KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8075494
  • Stock #: B3713(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0GUB84640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local Lower Mainland 4WD SUV with NO Accident Claims and Only 76,546 Kms.. Very Well Looked After and Maintained, Full Service History On File!!  

 

2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD, 1.6L 4 Cyl., Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Sync Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Upgraded Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack and More.. 

 

Warranty Available.. Only 76,546 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at only $21,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3713..

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

