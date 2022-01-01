+ taxes & licensing
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local Lower Mainland 4WD SUV with NO Accident Claims and Only 76,546 Kms.. Very Well Looked After and Maintained, Full Service History On File!!
2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD, 1.6L 4 Cyl., Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Sync Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Upgraded Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 76,546 Kms..
Priced at only $21,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
