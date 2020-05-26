+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
+ taxes & licensing
Introducing the 2016 Ford F-150! Everything you need in a truck, at a price you wouldn't expect! All of the following features are included: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a rear step bumper, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and 5 liter 8 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4