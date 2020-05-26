Menu
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD 5.0L V8 CREW LB TOW PKG ONLY 81KM

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD 5.0L V8 CREW LB TOW PKG ONLY 81KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,220KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5032938
  • Stock #: 12941
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2GFA80114
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2016 Ford F-150! Everything you need in a truck, at a price you wouldn't expect! All of the following features are included: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a rear step bumper, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and 5 liter 8 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Box liner
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Crew Cab
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Brush Guard
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Bed Rails
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

