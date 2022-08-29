Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

183,811 KM

Details Description

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat FX4 LB 4WD 3.5L ECOBOOST SUNROOF NAVI LEVEL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat FX4 LB 4WD 3.5L ECOBOOST SUNROOF NAVI LEVEL

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 9315934
  2. 9315934
  3. 9315934
  4. 9315934
  5. 9315934
  6. 9315934
  7. 9315934
  8. 9315934
  9. 9315934
  10. 9315934
  11. 9315934
  12. 9315934
  13. 9315934
  14. 9315934
  15. 9315934
  16. 9315934
  17. 9315934
  18. 9315934
  19. 9315934
  20. 9315934
  21. 9315934
  22. 9315934
  23. 9315934
  24. 9315934
  25. 9315934
  26. 9315934
  27. 9315934
  28. 9315934
  29. 9315934
  30. 9315934
  31. 9315934
  32. 9315934
  33. 9315934
Contact Seller

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

183,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9315934
  • Stock #: 14580
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG5GFA00250

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14580
  • Mileage 183,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Ford F-150! This spectacularly designed vehicle challenges higher-priced competitors in its class! Top features include a split folding rear seat, delay-off headlights, a rear step bumper, and air conditioning. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. Come down today and see this vehicle for yourself. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

2006 Chevrolet Silve...
 364,844 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic SPO...
 171,762 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Plat...
 184,211 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory