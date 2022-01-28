Menu
2016 Ford F-250

104,689 KM

Details

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2016 Ford F-250

XLT SB 4WD 6.2L V8 PWR SEAT CAMERA CANOPY 104KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

104,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8268969
  • Stock #: 14260
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B61GEB89314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Ford F-250! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. Top features include air conditioning, a tachometer, a rear step bumper, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

