Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-350

167,830 KM

Details Description Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-350

2016 Ford F-350

PLATINUM 4WD DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF LIFTED TUNED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-350

PLATINUM 4WD DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF LIFTED TUNED

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 7700344
  2. 7700344
  3. 7700344
  4. 7700344
  5. 7700344
  6. 7700344
  7. 7700344
  8. 7700344
  9. 7700344
  10. 7700344
  11. 7700344
  12. 7700344
  13. 7700344
  14. 7700344
  15. 7700344
  16. 7700344
  17. 7700344
  18. 7700344
  19. 7700344
  20. 7700344
  21. 7700344
  22. 7700344
  23. 7700344
  24. 7700344
  25. 7700344
  26. 7700344
  27. 7700344
  28. 7700344
  29. 7700344
  30. 7700344
  31. 7700344
  32. 7700344
  33. 7700344
  34. 7700344
  35. 7700344
  36. 7700344
  37. 7700344
Contact Seller

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

167,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7700344
  • Stock #: 14039
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT5GEB89705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14039
  • Mileage 167,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Ford F-350! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding pickup truck! Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front and rear reading lights, a trailer hitch, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
remote start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2019 Ford F-150 LARI...
 43,935 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-350 PLAT...
 167,830 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Tundra S...
 116,921 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory