2016 Ford F-350

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Thousands in Extra's Including a Front Level Lift, Rear Air Bags, DPF Delete, EGR Delete, Cold Air Intake, Goose Neck Hitch, 2 Light Bars.. Recent New Brakes and Tires..
Local BC Truck with NO Accident Claims..
2016 Ford F350 XLT 4x4, Crew Cab 8.0 Ft Long Box, 6.7L Diesel Automatic, Options Include Exhaust Brake, Sync Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Upfitter Switches, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Power Extending and Folding Tow Mirrors, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Box Liner and More..
Warranty Available.. 187,069 Kms..
Priced at Only $46,900.00..
