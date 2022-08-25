2016 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 9 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8996731

8996731 Stock #: L3489

L3489 VIN: 1FT8W3BT8GEC93489

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,938 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.