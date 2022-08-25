$CALL+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
778-780-2405
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum - Navigation
Location
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
778-780-2405
119,938KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8996731
- Stock #: L3489
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT8GEC93489
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,938 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 119,938 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. The Platinum trim is all about style, but it didn't forget how to work. This Super Duty comes with luxurious features like heated and cooled power leather seats and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, tasteful wood interior trim, the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and navigation, and a chrome grille with chrome tow hooks. Other features include four-wheel drive, heated, power telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, an integrated trailer brake controller, side steps, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT8GEC93489.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8