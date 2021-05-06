Menu
2016 Ford F-450

186,355 KM

Details Description Features

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2016 Ford F-450

2016 Ford F-450

Lariat 4x4 Diesel, Service Deck, Brand New Motor!

2016 Ford F-450

Lariat 4x4 Diesel, Service Deck, Brand New Motor!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

186,355KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7062818
  • Stock #: B3601(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FT8W4DT9GEC35717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,355 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..    

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..         

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Brand New Motor and Turbo Installed By Dams Ford at 185,153 Kms.. The Cost Was $27,746.00!! We Have the Invoice.. 5 Years or 100,000 Km Ford Warranty on the Motor!!..

This F-450 Also Comes with the Custom Made 8'x7' Service Deck with an On Board Air Compressor, Gooseneck Hitch and Has a Rear Rack Attachment that is not Shown in the Pics..

 

2016 Ford F450 Lariat 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.7L Diesel Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Sync Voice Activated System Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Power Extending and Folding Tow Mirrors, Sliding Rear Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Running Boards and So Much More...

 

Warranty Remaining.. 186,355 Kms.

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at only $54,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!) 

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website: 

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3601.. 

Dealer# 31138..   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Power Steering
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged

