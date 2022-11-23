2016 Ford F-550

Sale $59,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 8 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9410605

9410605 Stock #: SC16550

SC16550 VIN: 1FDUF5GT3GED33217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Dump Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 116,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Convenience Keyless Entry Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged

