2016 Ford F-550

116,800 KM

Details

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2016 Ford F-550

2016 Ford F-550

XLT

2016 Ford F-550

XLT

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

116,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9410605
  Stock #: SC16550
  VIN: 1FDUF5GT3GED33217

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Dump Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 116,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F550 XLT Regular Cab Dump Box, 6.7L Turbo Diesel, Aluminum Storage Box, 12' Dump box in good working order. Only 116,800kms

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Turbocharged

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

