2016 Ford F-550
XLT
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
116,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9410605
- Stock #: SC16550
- VIN: 1FDUF5GT3GED33217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Dump Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 116,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford F550 XLT Regular Cab Dump Box, 6.7L Turbo Diesel, Aluminum Storage Box, 12' Dump box in good working order. Only 116,800kms
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
