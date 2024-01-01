Menu
2016 FORD FOCUS SE HATCHBACK
BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, A/C, POWER OPTIONS, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS
AVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONS
STOCK # P215001
PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES
DEALER # 31301

2016 Ford Focus

115,082 KM

Details Description

$11,985

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$11,985

+ taxes & licensing

115,082KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3K28GL349421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,082 KM

Vehicle Description

VIN 1FADP3K28GL349421

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

$11,985

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2016 Ford Focus