2016 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Fusion
SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
114,765KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9436014
- Stock #: L2816
- VIN: 3FA6P0T92GR362816
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,765 KM
Vehicle Description
The Fusion is Ford's best midsize car ever and that's easy to see in this 2016 model. This 2016 Ford Fusion is for sale today in Langley.
Designed with the environment in mind, the 2016 Ford Fusion offers an incredible amount of bang for the buck in a midsize car segment. With solid power, excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling, and a huge array of tech features, the 2016 Ford Fusion is a great choice in the midsize sedan segment. It's a clear standout in one of the most competitve car segments.This sedan has 114,765 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion's trim level is SE. The SE trim of this Fusion is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a CD player, and an aux jack, a backup camera, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, power windows and locks, 60/40 folding rear seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
