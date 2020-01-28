This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CAOne





Owner, Local BC Truck with No Accident Claims.. Only 67,149 Kms..





Extras' Include, Front Level Kit, Rear Air Shocks, Moto Metal Wheels with Goodyear All Terrain Tires, K/N Cold Air Intake, Aftermarket Exhaust, Light Bar..

2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4, Double Cab 6.6 Ft. Box, 5.3L V8 with Active Fuel Management, Automatic, Options Include Colour Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Onstar, HID Headlamps, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Auto Locking Rear Diff, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Spray In Box Liner and More..





Warranty Remaining!! Only 67,149 Kms..





!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $28,900.00..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!





Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..





All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..





!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!





Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..





Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...





Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..





Text:

604.802.7113..





Website:

www.carboyz.ca





Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC





Stock# B3305..

Dealer # 31138.