2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4, Double Cab 6.6 Box, Wheel/Tire Pkg, Lift

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4, Double Cab 6.6 Box, Wheel/Tire Pkg, Lift

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4586313
  • Stock #: B3305(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1gtv2lec1gz372196
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CAOne


Owner, Local BC Truck with No Accident Claims.. Only 67,149 Kms..


Extras' Include, Front Level Kit, Rear Air Shocks, Moto Metal Wheels with Goodyear All Terrain Tires, K/N Cold Air Intake, Aftermarket Exhaust, Light Bar..

2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4, Double Cab 6.6 Ft. Box, 5.3L V8 with Active Fuel Management, Automatic, Options Include Colour Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Onstar, HID Headlamps, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Auto Locking Rear Diff, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Spray In Box Liner and More..


Warranty Remaining!! Only 67,149 Kms..


!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $28,900.00..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!


Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..


 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..


 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!


 Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..


Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...


 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..


 Text:

 604.802.7113..


Website:

www.carboyz.ca


Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC


Stock# B3305..

Dealer # 31138.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar

