2016 GMC Sierra 2500

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA





Local B.C, One Owner Truck with NO Accident Claims.. Only 74,275 Kms..





2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Box, 6.0L V8 with a 6 Speed Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, HD Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, Extending Tow Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, HID Headlamps, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..





Warranty Remaining!! Only 74,275 Kms..





!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $38,900.00..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!





Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..





All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..





!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!





Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..





Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...





Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..





Text:

604.802.7113..





Website:

www.carboyz.ca





Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC





Stock# B3314..

Dealer# 31138.