Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE Z71 4x4, Crew 6.6 Box, 6.0L, One Owner, B.C.

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE Z71 4x4, Crew 6.6 Box, 6.0L, One Owner, B.C.

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,275KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4586307
  • Stock #: B3314(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GT12SEG7GF278479
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA


Local B.C, One Owner Truck with NO Accident Claims.. Only 74,275 Kms..


2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Box, 6.0L V8 with a 6 Speed Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, HD Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, Extending Tow Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, HID Headlamps, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..


Warranty Remaining!! Only 74,275 Kms..


!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $38,900.00..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!


Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..


All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..


!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!


Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..


Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...


Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..


Text:

604.802.7113..


Website:

www.carboyz.ca


Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC


Stock# B3314..

Dealer# 31138.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2015 RAM 3500 Mega C...
 82,178 KM
$53,900 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 33,569 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Genesis...
 54,823 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269

Send A Message