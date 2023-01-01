2016 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $21,850 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10354557

10354557 Stock #: R5497

R5497 VIN: 2GKFLVE3XG6335497

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R5497

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System Seating Leather Seats Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.