2016 GMC Terrain

45,000 KM

$21,850

+ tax & licensing
Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Awd 4dr Denali

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354557
  • Stock #: R5497
  • VIN: 2GKFLVE3XG6335497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R5497
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Email Fraser Auto Sales

