Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T AUTONOMOUS BRAKING

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T AUTONOMOUS BRAKING

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 4571124
  2. 4571124
  3. 4571124
  4. 4571124
  5. 4571124
  6. 4571124
  7. 4571124
  8. 4571124
  9. 4571124
  10. 4571124
  11. 4571124
  12. 4571124
  13. 4571124
  14. 4571124
  15. 4571124
  16. 4571124
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,500KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4571124
  • Stock #: C162970
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F45GH104301
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 HONDA CIVIC EX-T 1.5L TURBO SEDAN, AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, COLLISION ALERT WITH AUTONOMOUS BRAKING (AEB), ROAD DEPARTURE ALERT WITH LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, ECON MODE, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE/PUSH START, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER GROUP, ALARM

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Apple Car Play
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2019 Toyota C-HR XLE
 10,300 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 66,950 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 BACKUP...
 64,700 KM
$19,895 + tax & lic
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Send A Message