+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Super Clean, Local Fraser Valley Civic with NO Accident Declarations!!
2016 Honda Civic EX-T with the Honda Sensing, 1.5L Turbo, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision Warning, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Lane Watch Camera and Reverse Camera, Remote Start, USB Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 121,296 Kms..
!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Prices at Only $17,900.00.. No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3680..
Dealer# 31138.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8