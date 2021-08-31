Menu
2016 Honda Civic

121,296 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T, Turbo, Sunroof, Htd Seats, Cameras, Sensing

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T, Turbo, Sunroof, Htd Seats, Cameras, Sensing

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

121,296KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7792539
  • Stock #: B3680(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F42GH101744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean, Local Fraser Valley Civic with NO Accident Declarations!!  

 

2016 Honda Civic EX-T with the Honda Sensing, 1.5L Turbo, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision Warning, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Lane Watch Camera and Reverse Camera, Remote Start, USB Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 121,296 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Prices at Only $17,900.00.. No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..  

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3680.. 

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

