Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</p>

2016 Honda CR-V

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1727378014
  2. 1727378020
  3. 1727378028
  4. 1727378036
  5. 1727378048
  6. 1727378059
  7. 1727378066
  8. 1727378074
  9. 1727378081
  10. 1727378087
  11. 1727378098
  12. 1727378105
  13. 1727378111
  14. 1727378122
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H59GH121819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R1819
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring CVT for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring CVT 45,000 KM $19,850 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather for sale in Langley, BC
2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather 153,000 KM $14,850 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring 5-door Auto for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring 5-door Auto 7,100 KM $18,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V