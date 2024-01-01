$19,850+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
$19,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R1819
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2016 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX, available now at Fraser Auto Sales! This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, this CR-V delivers a comfortable and efficient ride. The AWD system provides peace of mind in all weather conditions, while the spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and cargo.
This CR-V has been well-maintained with only 89,000km on the odometer, and comes loaded with desirable features. You'll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay safe and comfortable with the included air conditioning, traction control, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. This is a great option for families and individuals alike who want a vehicle that's both practical and enjoyable to drive.
Here are five features that are sure to make you smile:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can handle any weather condition.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frozen mornings.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your CR-V with a simple touch of a button.
- Power Windows: Roll down the windows and enjoy the fresh air.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for both passengers and cargo.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
