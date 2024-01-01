Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2016 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX, available now at Fraser Auto Sales! This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, this CR-V delivers a comfortable and efficient ride. The AWD system provides peace of mind in all weather conditions, while the spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and cargo.

This CR-V has been well-maintained with only 89,000km on the odometer, and comes loaded with desirable features. Youll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay safe and comfortable with the included air conditioning, traction control, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. This is a great option for families and individuals alike who want a vehicle thats both practical and enjoyable to drive.

Here are five features that are sure to make you smile:

All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can handle any weather condition.
Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frozen mornings.
Keyless Entry: Unlock your CR-V with a simple touch of a button.
Power Windows: Roll down the windows and enjoy the fresh air.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for both passengers and cargo.

2016 Honda CR-V

89,000 KM

$19,850

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H59GH121819

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R1819
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2016 Honda CR-V