2016 Honda Pilot

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L 3.5L 280HP 6 SPD AUTO

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L 3.5L 280HP 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6614429
  Stock #: U2211
  VIN: 5FNYF6H79GB510395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in on trade is this really nice 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L All Wheel Drive model. Powered by the smooth 3.5L V6 with 280Hp and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Great color combination with black exterior and light grey leather interior. Being an EX-L this SUV comes fully loaded with lots of nice options. 

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Hatch, Power Sunroof, AM/FM/CD radio with Navigation, Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Heated Seats front and Back, Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, and much more.

 

Click here to see the CarFax report.

 

SUV comes with 75,000 original km's.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
WiFi Hotspot
Lane Keeping Assist

