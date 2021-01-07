+ taxes & licensing
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just in on trade is this really nice 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L All Wheel Drive model. Powered by the smooth 3.5L V6 with 280Hp and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Great color combination with black exterior and light grey leather interior. Being an EX-L this SUV comes fully loaded with lots of nice options.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Hatch, Power Sunroof, AM/FM/CD radio with Navigation, Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Heated Seats front and Back, Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, and much more.
SUV comes with 75,000 original km's.
