2016 Honda Pilot

129,030 KM

Details

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD DVD/Nav/Leather/7 Pass/Safety Sense

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD DVD/Nav/Leather/7 Pass/Safety Sense

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

129,030KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9220585
  • Stock #: B3828(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H96GB510923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 129,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Top Model Honda Pilot with NO Accident Claims!! Service History on File.. 

2016 Honda Pilot Touring AWD, 3.5L V6, Automatic, 7 Passenger, Fully Loaded with Options Including Rear-Entertainment System DVD, Navigation, Dual Sunroof, Leather Interior, Honda Safety Sense with Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Push Button Start with Proximity Key Entry System, Bluetooth, Heated Front and Middle Row Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Memory Seat, One Touch Second Row Seats, Reverse Sensors, Reverse Camera, Power Tailgate, Remote Start, USB Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lights, Roof Rack and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 129,030 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $31,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Financing Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3828.. 

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

