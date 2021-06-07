Menu
2016 Jaguar F-Type

13,300 KM

$85,500

+ tax & licensing
$85,500

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

R 5.0L 550HP AWD 8 SPD AUTO

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$85,500

+ taxes & licensing

13,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7254866
  • Stock #: U2260
  • VIN: SAJXJ6DL1GMK34171

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 13,300 KM

WOW! Just the best way to all around describe driving this beast. 2016 Jaguar F-Type R Supercharged 5.0L V8 with 550HP with an 8 Spd Automatic driving all four wheels. 0 to 60 in less than 4 seconds and a top speed of 186mph makes for quite the ride. Don't miss out on owning this amazing car. Only 13,300 original km's on this one. Of course its fully loaded with amazing options.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Everything, Incredible Sound System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, and so much more.

 

Serious Inquires Only. 

 

Click here to view the CARFAX Report. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

