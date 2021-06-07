+ taxes & licensing
WOW! Just the best way to all around describe driving this beast. 2016 Jaguar F-Type R Supercharged 5.0L V8 with 550HP with an 8 Spd Automatic driving all four wheels. 0 to 60 in less than 4 seconds and a top speed of 186mph makes for quite the ride. Don't miss out on owning this amazing car. Only 13,300 original km's on this one. Of course its fully loaded with amazing options.
Air Conditioning, Power Everything, Incredible Sound System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, and so much more.
Serious Inquires Only.
