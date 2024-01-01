Menu
<p><span style=color: #788288; font-family: Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><strong>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</strong></span></span></p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

48,000 KM

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBB8GW296958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R6958
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

