2016 Jeep Compass
High Altitude - Sunroof - Leather Seats
137,220KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9017731
- Stock #: L0690
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB4GD650690
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,220 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
As Kelley Blue Book says, if you must drive a Jeep, then the Jeep Compass is one of the best ways to go. This 2016 Jeep Compass is for sale today in Langley.
The Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left stranded and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 137,220 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is High Altitude. Premium comfort and style are yours for the taking with an impressive array of standard features in the Compass High Altitude. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a power sunroof, Bluetooth streaming audio and phone interface, SiriusXM, power windows, power doors, air conditioning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this https://www.jeep.ca/en/windowsticker/1C4NJDAB4GD650690.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8