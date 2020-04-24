Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

North 4x4 Auto, Heated Seats, One Owner, No Claims

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,827KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4941336
  • Stock #: B3358(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB5GD753243
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

!! By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 2 to 3 appointments per day.. This will allow us to sanitize the vehicle and our office before and after every appointment as well as only having one customer and one salesperson in our office at a time..
We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or email glenn@carboyz.ca )))

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

One Owner!! Local Surrey Jeep with NO Accident Claims.. Very Well Maintained, Service History On File.. New Tires Just Installed..

2016 Jeep Patriot Sport North All Season Edition, 4x4, 2.4L 4Cyl. Automatic, Options Include Heated Seats, Hands Free Communication with Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Auto Headlights, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Brand New Tires, Power Heated Mirrors, Fog Lights, Thule Roof Rack and More..

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $10,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3358..
Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

