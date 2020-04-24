2016 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Tinted Glass

Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

