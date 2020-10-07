+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Rare 75th Anniversary Edition Sahara!! Like New, One Owner, Local B.C. Jeep with NO Accident Claims.. Very Well Taken Care of..
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 75th Anniversary 4x4, 4 Door, 3 Piece Removable Hard Top, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 with a 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, 9 Speaker Premium Alpine Sound System with All Weather Subwoofer, Uconnect Voice Command with Bluetooth Streaming, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Jacks, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle and So Much More...
Warranty Remaining.. Only 45,782 Kms..
!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $39,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3473..
Dealer# 31138..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8