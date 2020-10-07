Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

45,782 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
75th Anniversary Sahara, Nav, Leather, One owner

75th Anniversary Sahara, Nav, Leather, One owner

Location

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

45,782KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6004830
  • Stock #: B3473(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6GL282636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,782 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..  

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Rare 75th Anniversary Edition Sahara!!  Like New, One Owner, Local B.C. Jeep with NO Accident Claims.. Very Well Taken Care of..

2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 75th Anniversary 4x4, 4 Door, 3 Piece Removable Hard Top, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 with a 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, 9 Speaker Premium Alpine Sound System with All Weather Subwoofer, Uconnect Voice Command with Bluetooth Streaming, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Jacks, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle and So Much More...

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 45,782 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $39,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3473.. 

Dealer# 31138..  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

