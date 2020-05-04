Menu
2016 Kia Rio

*LOW KM!, EX, Sunroof, Eco Mode, Backup Camera*

2016 Kia Rio

*LOW KM!, EX, Sunroof, Eco Mode, Backup Camera*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,038KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4973868
  • Stock #: RC929
  • VIN: KNADN5A34G6749073
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Check out this 2016 Kia Rio EX with only 32,000km! This fuel-saving hatchback comes equipped with a sunroof and active Eco Mode to save on even more trips to the gas station.

 

This 2016 Kia Rio includes 16-inch alloy wheels, telescopic steering column, leather-trimmed steering wheel and shifter, heated front seats, six-speaker stereo, UVO infotainment, backup camera, automatic headlights, fog lights, Active ECO drive mode system, electric power steering, four-wheel disc brakes, tilt steering, trip computer, power windows, locks and windows, cloth seats with six-way driver's seat adjustment (including height adjustment), 60/40 split-folding rear seat, heated side mirrors, four-speaker stereo, and body-coloured door handles, side mirror housings, and much more!

 

3 Months Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!

 

 

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

 

 

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

 

 

19987 Fraser Highway

 

 

 

Langley BC

 

 

 

V3A 4E2

 

 

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

 

 

VSA BC Dealer Number 31259

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

