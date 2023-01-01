$45,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover LR4
HSE LUXURY
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10155252
- Stock #: 606
- VIN: SALAK2V61GA801606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury
55,000 Kms
Santorini Black
Stock#1606
This final year Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury comes to us with just under 55,000 Kilometres. The Santorini Black paint with a Beige leather interior gives this timeless SUV a nice touch of elegance. This full load LR4 has features such as blind spot monitor, front and rear cameras with parking assists, collision warning, adjustable air ride suspension, 7-seater and the hi/lo adjustable differentials.
Powering this Land Rover is a 3.0L Supercharged V-6 engine that produces 340 Horsepower and 332 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred through an 8-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. This luxury SUV is just as capable off-road as it is doing your day to day tasks.
This truck comes with a clean, no claim Carfax report and has been dealer serviced throughout its life. It needs nothing except a new owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing and warranties available.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
