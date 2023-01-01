Menu
2016 Land Rover LR4

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2016 Land Rover LR4

2016 Land Rover LR4

HSE LUXURY

2016 Land Rover LR4

HSE LUXURY

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155252
  • Stock #: 606
  • VIN: SALAK2V61GA801606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury
55,000 Kms
Santorini Black
Stock#1606

This final year Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury comes to us with just under 55,000 Kilometres. The Santorini Black paint with a Beige leather interior gives this timeless SUV a nice touch of elegance. This full load LR4 has features such as blind spot monitor, front and rear cameras with parking assists, collision warning, adjustable air ride suspension, 7-seater and the hi/lo adjustable differentials.

Powering this Land Rover is a 3.0L Supercharged V-6 engine that produces 340 Horsepower and 332 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred through an 8-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. This luxury SUV is just as capable off-road as it is doing your day to day tasks.

This truck comes with a clean, no claim Carfax report and has been dealer serviced throughout its life. It needs nothing except a new owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing and warranties available.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Packages

HSE Luxury

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

