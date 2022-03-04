Menu
2016 Land Rover LR4

125,500 KM

$43,800

+ tax & licensing
$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2016 Land Rover LR4

2016 Land Rover LR4

HSE LUXURY

2016 Land Rover LR4

HSE LUXURY

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

125,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8525990
  Stock #: 6400
  VIN: SALAK2V68GA846400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Land Rover LR4
125,500 Kms
Santorini Black
Stock#6400

This final year Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury comes to us with just over 125,000 Kilometres. The Santorini Black paint with a Black optics package and a Black leather interior gives this timeless SUV a nice touch of elegance. This full load LR4 has features such as blind spot monitor, front and rear cameras with parking assists, collision warning, adjustable air ride suspension, 7-seater and the hi/lo adjustable differentials.

Powering this Land Rover is a 3.0L Supercharged V-6 engine that produces 340 Horsepower and 332 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred through an 8-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. This luxury SUV is just as capable off-road as it is doing your day to day tasks.

This truck comes with a clean, no claim Carfax report as well a fresh service which includes new front and rear brakes. Jump into this LR4 and enjoy all the comforts expected from the Land Rover Company.

Financing and warranties are available.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

HSE Luxury
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

