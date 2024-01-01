2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>2016 Range Rover SC Autobiography LWB</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>87,000 Kilometres</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Fuji White</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock#9486</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>This 2016 Range Rover SC Autobiography LWB comes to us with just over 87,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Fuji white exterior and a rich espresso leather interior, this full size British SUV has luxury appeal written all over it. Extremely well equipped, this Range comes with heated, cooled and massaging front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, panoramic roof, rear TVs, land departure warning, collision warning, blind spot monitor, parking sensors and the list goes on. The Autobiography adds just another touch of luxury and being a long wheel base, leg room is plentiful.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Powered by a 5.0L V8 supercharged DOHC 32-valve which produces 510 Horsepower, this full size SUV gets up and goes. The power is transferred though an 8-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>This Range Rover comes with a clean, no accident Carfax report.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Financing and warranties available.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Trades are always welcome.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Winding Road Motorcars Inc.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Dealer# 40461</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>20231 62 Ave</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Langley, B.C</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>V3A5E6</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>604-764-7225</span></p>

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$63,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

  1. 1704854251
  2. 1704854255
  3. 1704854258
  4. 1704854261
  5. 1704854265
  6. 1704854268
  7. 1704854271
  8. 1704854274
  9. 1704854277
  10. 1704854281
  11. 1704854284
  12. 1704854287
  13. 1704854290
  14. 1704854292
  15. 1704854295
  16. 1704854297
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SALGV3EF1GA309486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Range Rover SC Autobiography LWB
87,000 Kilometres
Fuji White
Stock#9486

This 2016 Range Rover SC Autobiography LWB comes to us with just over 87,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Fuji white exterior and a rich espresso leather interior, this full size British SUV has luxury appeal written all over it. Extremely well equipped, this Range comes with heated, cooled and massaging front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, panoramic roof, rear TVs, land departure warning, collision warning, blind spot monitor, parking sensors and the list goes on. The Autobiography adds just another touch of luxury and being a long wheel base, leg room is plentiful.

Powered by a 5.0L V8 supercharged DOHC 32-valve which produces 510 Horsepower, this full size SUV gets up and goes. The power is transferred though an 8-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.

This Range Rover comes with a clean, no accident Carfax report.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Financing and warranties available.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography for sale in Langley, BC
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 87,000 KM $63,900 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg W12 Sport for sale in Langley, BC
2005 Volkswagen Touareg W12 Sport 67,000 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Audi RS 6 Avant for sale in Langley, BC
2008 Audi RS 6 Avant 87,000 KM $59,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover