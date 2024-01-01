$63,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Autobiography
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Autobiography
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
$63,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Range Rover SC Autobiography LWB
87,000 Kilometres
Fuji White
Stock#9486
This 2016 Range Rover SC Autobiography LWB comes to us with just over 87,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Fuji white exterior and a rich espresso leather interior, this full size British SUV has luxury appeal written all over it. Extremely well equipped, this Range comes with heated, cooled and massaging front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, panoramic roof, rear TVs, land departure warning, collision warning, blind spot monitor, parking sensors and the list goes on. The Autobiography adds just another touch of luxury and being a long wheel base, leg room is plentiful.
Powered by a 5.0L V8 supercharged DOHC 32-valve which produces 510 Horsepower, this full size SUV gets up and goes. The power is transferred though an 8-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.
This Range Rover comes with a clean, no accident Carfax report.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Financing and warranties available.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winding Road Motorcars
Winding Road Motorcars
Call Dealer
604-764-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225