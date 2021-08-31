Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

57,500 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

SC Autobiography

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

SC Autobiography

Location

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

57,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7656379
  • Stock #: 9486
  • VIN: SALGV3EF1GA309486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Range Rover LWB Autobiography
57,500 Kms
Fuji White
Stock#9486

This Range Rover SC comes to us with just over 57,000 kilometres. The exterior is a classic Fuji White while the interior boasts an elegant Espresso/Ivory leather. The Autobiography models comes fully loaded with blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, 360 camera, active cruise, 22" wheels, Meridian sound system, heads-up display, panoramic roof, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats with heated/ventilated rear seats. This long wheel base also has the rear entertainment package, centre console refrigerator and much more.

The Full size Range is powered by a 5.0L Supercharged V8 producing 510 horsepower and 461 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred via an all-wheel drive system.

This Full size SUV needs nothing but a new home and comes with a clean, no claim Carfax report.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Autobiograpghy
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

