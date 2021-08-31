2016 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 Range Rover LWB Autobiography
57,500 Kms
Fuji White
Stock#9486
This Range Rover SC comes to us with just over 57,000 kilometres. The exterior is a classic Fuji White while the interior boasts an elegant Espresso/Ivory leather. The Autobiography models comes fully loaded with blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, 360 camera, active cruise, 22" wheels, Meridian sound system, heads-up display, panoramic roof, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats with heated/ventilated rear seats. This long wheel base also has the rear entertainment package, centre console refrigerator and much more.
The Full size Range is powered by a 5.0L Supercharged V8 producing 510 horsepower and 461 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred via an all-wheel drive system.
This Full size SUV needs nothing but a new home and comes with a clean, no claim Carfax report.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
