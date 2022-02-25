Menu
2016 Lexus IS 350

59,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

F-SPORT AWD

F-SPORT AWD

Location

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292591
  • VIN: JTHCE1D23G5010663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572     

  Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695

 

Dealer # 31214

 

 

 

Stock#  R0663

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

