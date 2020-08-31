Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

172,750 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

GT AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

172,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5732574
  Stock #: 602853
  VIN: JM3KE4DY0G0602853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 602853
  • Mileage 172,750 KM

Vehicle Description

What are you waiting for? Introducing the 2016 Mazda CX-5! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! All of the premium features expected of a Mazda are offered, including: a built-in garage door transmitter, turn signal indicator mirrors, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

