Come Check Out This Beautiful Local Mercedes Benz Serviced 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 4matic. Set in Cavansite Blue Metallic Finish on Black. This C300 is loaded with features such as...

 

ADDITIONAL PACKAGES:

 

AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT
AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR
AVANTGARDE PACKAGE INTERIOR
PARKING PACKAGE
MIRRORS PACKAGE
MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR)
COMPARTMENT PACKAGE
ASHTRAY PACKAGE

 

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS:

 

PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF
AMG-SPOKEN WEELS 18" MIXED TIRES
HEATED SEATS
BACK CAMERA
KEYLESS - GO
BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
SPORTS SUSPENSION
ELECTRIC FOLDING OUTSIDE MIRROR
DIRECT START / ECO START/STOP FUNCTION

 

$895 Doc Fee

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

88,811 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4matic Sedan *Pano Sunroof, AMG Styling Pkg*

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4matic Sedan *Pano Sunroof, AMG Styling Pkg*

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,811KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB7GU154424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Check Out This Beautiful Local Mercedes Benz Serviced 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 4matic. Set in Cavansite Blue Metallic Finish on Black. This C300 is loaded with features such as...

 

ADDITIONAL PACKAGES:

 

AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT

AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR

AVANTGARDE PACKAGE INTERIOR

PARKING PACKAGE

MIRRORS PACKAGE

MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR)

COMPARTMENT PACKAGE

ASHTRAY PACKAGE

 

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS:

 

PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF

AMG-SPOKEN WEELS 18" MIXED TIRES

HEATED SEATS

BACK CAMERA

KEYLESS - GO

BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT

ACTIVE PARK ASSIST

SPORTS SUSPENSION

ELECTRIC FOLDING OUTSIDE MIRROR

DIRECT START / ECO START/STOP FUNCTION

 

$895 Doc Fee

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/ Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227 19987

Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class