$21,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4matic Sedan *Pano Sunroof, AMG Styling Pkg*
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4matic Sedan *Pano Sunroof, AMG Styling Pkg*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cavansite Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,811 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This Beautiful Local Mercedes Benz Serviced 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 4matic. Set in Cavansite Blue Metallic Finish on Black. This C300 is loaded with features such as...
ADDITIONAL PACKAGES:
AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT
AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR
AVANTGARDE PACKAGE INTERIOR
PARKING PACKAGE
MIRRORS PACKAGE
MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR)
COMPARTMENT PACKAGE
ASHTRAY PACKAGE
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS:
PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF
AMG-SPOKEN WEELS 18" MIXED TIRES
HEATED SEATS
BACK CAMERA
KEYLESS - GO
BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
SPORTS SUSPENSION
ELECTRIC FOLDING OUTSIDE MIRROR
DIRECT START / ECO START/STOP FUNCTION
$895 Doc Fee
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/ Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227 19987
Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autoworld
Autoworld
Call Dealer
604-510-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227